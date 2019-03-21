Reviewing ASOS PLC/ADR (ASOMY) & Its Rivals

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: ASOMY) is one of 9 public companies in the “Womens’ clothing stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ASOS PLC/ADR to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ASOS PLC/ADR alerts:

56.7% of shares of all “Womens’ clothing stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “Womens’ clothing stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ASOS PLC/ADR has a beta of 3.58, suggesting that its stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASOS PLC/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ASOS PLC/ADR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASOS PLC/ADR 1 1 4 0 2.50 ASOS PLC/ADR Competitors 120 557 430 13 2.30

As a group, “Womens’ clothing stores” companies have a potential upside of 39.00%. Given ASOS PLC/ADR’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASOS PLC/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ASOS PLC/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASOS PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A ASOS PLC/ADR Competitors -0.39% -16.97% -0.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASOS PLC/ADR and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASOS PLC/ADR $3.26 billion $111.04 million 31.63 ASOS PLC/ADR Competitors $3.10 billion $111.08 million 15.19

ASOS PLC/ADR has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. ASOS PLC/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ASOS PLC/ADR beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines. The company is also involved in marketing staff employment and payment processing businesses. ASOS Plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.