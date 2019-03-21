Reviewing Cardtronics (CATM) and Gravity (GRVY)

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Cardtronics has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cardtronics and Gravity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics 1 0 2 0 2.33 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardtronics presently has a consensus price target of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Cardtronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than Gravity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cardtronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cardtronics and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics 0.27% 21.80% 4.81% Gravity 8.86% 42.26% 20.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardtronics and Gravity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics $1.35 billion 1.13 $3.68 million $1.88 17.49 Gravity $132.68 million 3.90 $11.98 million N/A N/A

Gravity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardtronics.

Summary

Gravity beats Cardtronics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2018, it provided services to approximately 227,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation. The company also provides massively multiplayer online role playing games. In addition, it provides console games and a game for Internet protocol television; and licenses the merchandizing rights of character-related products based on its online games. Further, the company markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandise, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Additionally, it provides Website development and operation services; and sells goods related to mobile phones. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

