Reviewing Dream Global REIT (DUNDF) & Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

Dream Global REIT (OTCMKTS:DUNDF) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dream Global REIT and Piedmont Office Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Global REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.54%. Given Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piedmont Office Realty Trust is more favorable than Dream Global REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dream Global REIT and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Global REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust $525.97 million 4.82 $130.29 million $1.73 11.66

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Global REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Global REIT and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Global REIT N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust 24.77% 7.47% 3.60%

Dividends

Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Dream Global REIT does not pay a dividend. Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Piedmont Office Realty Trust beats Dream Global REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dream Global REIT Company Profile

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

