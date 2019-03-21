Reviewing Gamida Cell (GMDA) & The Competition

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gamida Cell to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A N/A N/A Gamida Cell Competitors -5,041.13% -62.99% -26.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gamida Cell and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00 Gamida Cell Competitors 809 2702 5970 252 2.58

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 65.49%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 39.26%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gamida Cell and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A -$52.93 million -1.11 Gamida Cell Competitors $934.76 million $204.36 million -1.42

Gamida Cell’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Gamida Cell is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in a patients with high-risk blood cancers, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

