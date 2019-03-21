Reviewing Sappi (SPPJY) and Essendant (ESND)

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) and Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sappi alerts:

0.0% of Sappi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Essendant shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sappi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Essendant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sappi and Essendant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sappi $5.81 billion 0.47 $323.00 million $0.60 8.48 Essendant $5.04 billion 0.10 -$266.98 million N/A N/A

Sappi has higher revenue and earnings than Essendant.

Volatility & Risk

Sappi has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essendant has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sappi and Essendant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sappi 5.79% 17.75% 6.03% Essendant -1.15% 0.11% 0.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sappi and Essendant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sappi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Essendant 0 1 0 0 2.00

Essendant has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.88%. Given Essendant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essendant is more favorable than Sappi.

Dividends

Sappi pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Essendant pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Sappi pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sappi beats Essendant on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products. It also provides packaging and specialty papers, which are used in the manufacture of soup sachets, luxury carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, and tissue wadding for household tissue products, as well as casting and release papers for the fashion, textiles, automobile, and household industries. In addition, the company offers graphic paper products that are used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail, newspapers, and various other print applications; and newsprint, uncoated graphic, and business papers. Further, it develops and processes biomaterials and biochemicals; offers sawn timber for construction and furniture manufacturing purposes; and produces and sells green electricity through a network of 5 hydro, 2 gas, and 31 steam turbines that generate approximately 800MW renewable power on 14 sites across 7 countries, as well as produces biogas. The company was formerly known as South African Pulp and Paper Industries Limited and changed its name to Sappi Limited in 1973. Sappi Limited was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc. operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals. In addition, it offers traditional office products, including writing instruments, business machines, filing and record storage products, presentation products, shipping and mailing supplies, calendars, and general office accessories; and industrial supplies, such as hand and power tools, safety and security supplies, janitorial equipment, and oilfield and welding supplies, as well as industrial maintenance, repair, and operations items. Further, the company provides cut sheet paper products; automotive products; and desks, filing and storage solutions, and seating and systems furniture, as well as various products for education, government, healthcare, and professional services markets. It serves office and workplace dealers; facilities and maintenance distributors; technology, military, automotive aftermarket, healthcare, and other vertical suppliers; industrial resellers; national resellers; and resellers in the e-commerce channel. Essendant Inc. distributes its products through 70 distribution centers to approximately 29,000 reseller customers, as well as through online. The company was formerly known as United Stationers Inc. and changed its name to Essendant Inc. in June 2015. Essendant Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.