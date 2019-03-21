Reviewing XpresSpa Group (XSPA) and Weight Watchers International (WTW)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Weight Watchers International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.82 million 0.09 -$28.84 million ($14.80) -0.22 Weight Watchers International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weight Watchers International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XpresSpa Group and Weight Watchers International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Weight Watchers International 2 8 2 0 2.00

Weight Watchers International has a consensus target price of $44.42, indicating a potential upside of 127.78%. Given Weight Watchers International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weight Watchers International is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Weight Watchers International shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Weight Watchers International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Weight Watchers International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -81.86% -49.96% -29.55% Weight Watchers International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Weight Watchers International beats XpresSpa Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches. The company also engages in the meetings business, which presents weight management programs, as well as allows members to support each other by sharing their experiences with other people experiencing similar weight management challenges. In addition, it offers various digital subscription products, including Weight Watchers OnlinePlus and a weight management companion for Weight Watchers meeting members to digitally manage the day-to-day aspects of their weight management plan, as well as provides interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow weight management plan; and personal coaching products. Further, the company provides various products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, food, and restaurant guides with SmartPoints values, Weight Watchers magazines, and other third-party products. Additionally, it licenses the Weight Watchers brand and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services, as well as endorses selected branded consumer products; and engages in publishing magazines, as well issues other publications, such as cookbooks, and food and restaurant guides with SmartPoints values. It offers products through its meeting and franchisee business, as well as online. Weight Watchers International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

