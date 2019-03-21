Revlon Inc (REV) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Revlon in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revlon’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $741.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.30 million. Revlon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

REV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of REV stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Revlon has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $495,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $577,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,450 in the last three months. 85.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Revlon by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

