RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 249.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $170.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,905. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $178.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.5871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

