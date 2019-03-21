RFG Advisory LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Total System Services in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 2,822,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 282,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total System Services alerts:

In other Total System Services news, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $209,555.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,881.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $3,518,907.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,640 shares of company stock worth $10,098,506. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.67. 44,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,812. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Total System Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “RFG Advisory LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/rfg-advisory-llc-has-882000-holdings-in-total-system-services-inc-tss.html.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.