RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,686 shares in the last quarter.
SRLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,633. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $47.45.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.
See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.