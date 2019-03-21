RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,633. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $47.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/rfg-advisory-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-spdr-blackstone-gso-senior-loan-etf-srln.html.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.