Rhumbline Advisers Has $440,000 Position in Exantas Capital Corp (XAN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Exantas Capital were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Exantas Capital by 151.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 150,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exantas Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,789,000 after buying an additional 208,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Exantas Capital by 48.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 139,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Exantas Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Exantas Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of XAN stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.81. Exantas Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 132.44 and a current ratio of 132.44.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 49.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Exantas Capital Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $440,000 Position in Exantas Capital Corp (XAN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/rhumbline-advisers-has-440000-position-in-exantas-capital-corp-xan.html.

Exantas Capital Profile

Exantas Capital Corp. engages in the provision of real estate finance services. It focuses on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.