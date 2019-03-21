Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Health Insurance Innovations worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIIQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 664.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIIQ shares. ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $551.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $131.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $154,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,866.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gavin Southwell sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $246,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,401,114.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,789. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

