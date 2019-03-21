Rimini Street (RMNI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

RMNI stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Rimini Street has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.80 million and a PE ratio of -15.63.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Shay sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,023 shares of company stock worth $392,859.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 275.0% during the third quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 83.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 333,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 192.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 603,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 397,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 192.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 397,057 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

