RMB Capital Management LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 129,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 87.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 50,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 95,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 98.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 317,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

