RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $470,000 in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NBH)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

In other Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund news, insider Bradley Tank purchased 16,000 shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $200,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/rmb-capital-management-llc-invests-470000-in-neuberger-berman-municipal-fund-inc-nbh.html.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.