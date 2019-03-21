RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 369 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,501,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,568,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,925,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,792,000 after buying an additional 280,777 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.51 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $124.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $25,108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,641,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,753,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,190 shares of company stock valued at $102,388,102. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

