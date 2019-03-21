Robert Mcclung Sells 7,736 Shares of TrueCar Inc (TRUE) Stock

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $53,378.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,983. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Mcclung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 19th, Robert Mcclung sold 140 shares of TrueCar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $1,097.60.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Robert Mcclung sold 1,002 shares of TrueCar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $9,569.10.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Robert Mcclung sold 192 shares of TrueCar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $1,710.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $6.70 on Thursday. TrueCar Inc has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $709.01 million, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,955,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 295,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,955,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 295,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,318,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 71,172 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,485,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,458,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

