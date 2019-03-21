Robotti Robert Acquires Shares of 56,120 Meritor Inc (MTOR)

Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 87,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Meritor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meritor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Meritor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Meritor by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Meritor to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Meritor in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Meritor stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.12. Meritor Inc has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.98 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 89.57% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 36,940 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $812,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 34,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $729,782.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/robotti-robert-acquires-shares-of-56120-meritor-inc-mtor.html.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.