Robotti Robert Reduces Stake in Hallador Energy Co (HNRG)

Robotti Robert decreased its position in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,428 shares during the period. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.07% of Hallador Energy worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 117,819 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 1,887.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,654 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 54,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of -0.05. Hallador Energy Co has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

