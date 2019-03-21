Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $156.29 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/ropes-wealth-advisors-llc-trims-holdings-in-honeywell-international-inc-hon.html.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.