Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €18.50 Price Target for ENI (ENI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.19 ($21.16).

ENI stock opened at €15.78 ($18.34) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. ENI has a 52-week low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a 52-week high of €16.90 ($19.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

