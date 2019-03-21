Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Tesla (TSLA)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Monday.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $283.00 price target (down previously from $291.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Cowen set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $327.95.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $273.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tesla has a twelve month low of $244.59 and a twelve month high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.22, for a total value of $5,843,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,007.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $2,664,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,130 shares of company stock valued at $39,063,084. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Tesla by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 90,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 19,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 371,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.