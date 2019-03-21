Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Position Raised by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,669,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,044,000 after buying an additional 536,618 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,588,000 after buying an additional 30,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at $77.43 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The firm has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7704 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to $89.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

