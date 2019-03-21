Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $704,766.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,371.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Jr. Howe purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,447 shares of company stock worth $8,271,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

NYSE:RCL opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.60%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

