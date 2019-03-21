Ruff (RUFF) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Ruff token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $775,333.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00363026 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025269 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.01636605 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00225436 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.