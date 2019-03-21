Rupee Price Down 39.2% This Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $137,068.00 and $0.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00001510 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000503 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 33,764,900 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

