RWC Asset Management LLP Invests $4.80 Million in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.12% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $41,005,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,914,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,159.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 501,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 461,533 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $20,741,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $20,721,000.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines to $59.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie set a $81.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $42,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAVE opened at $52.60 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The business had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

