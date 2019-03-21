Ryder System, Inc. (R) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on R shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Ryder System stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $79.95.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ryder System, Inc. (R) Shares Bought by Bokf Na” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/ryder-system-inc-r-shares-bought-by-bokf-na.html.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.