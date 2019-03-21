Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,326,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $35,964,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 221.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,779,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,147,000 after buying an additional 1,226,574 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,548.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,159,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,089,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5,219.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 913,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 896,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. 1,387,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,951. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

