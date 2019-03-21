SafeCoin Price Hits $0.0422 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00001051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $2,266.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.02279051 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00465745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020947 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00022188 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00019950 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010707 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00043403 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

