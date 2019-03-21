Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) CAO Thomas Arthur Beck Sells 5,200 Shares

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $150,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Arthur Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 19th, Thomas Arthur Beck sold 5,200 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $165,152.00.

On Thursday, January 31st, Thomas Arthur Beck sold 41,600 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,169,792.00.

SAIL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.02. 19,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,635. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 187.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

