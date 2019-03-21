Salt Lake Potash’s (SO4) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) in a report published on Monday.

Shares of LON SO4 opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Monday. Salt Lake Potash has a twelve month low of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

Get Salt Lake Potash alerts:

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile

Salt Lake Potash Limited, formerly Wildhorse Energy Limited, is a mineral exploration company. The Company’s principal activities include exploration and development of resource projects. Its segments include United States of America and Australia Potash. It holds a range of salt lake brine projects (Projects) in Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Salt Lake Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Lake Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.