SAP SE (SAP) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 144.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,163 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $28,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 454.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 832.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Bank of America downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

SAP opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

