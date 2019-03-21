Saya Management LP Has $22.97 Million Position in NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Saya Management LP lessened its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201,800 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 14.2% of Saya Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Saya Management LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $22,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 756.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 75,397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 77.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 169,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 15.2% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Moser sold 34,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $1,311,136.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 18,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $732,068.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Macquarie set a $48.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of NRG opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.78. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

