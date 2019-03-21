Schaeffler AG (SHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.06 ($11.69).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

SHA traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, hitting €7.18 ($8.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,881 shares. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

