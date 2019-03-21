Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,356,000 after purchasing an additional 217,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Scholastic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Scholastic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,495,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Scholastic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.76. Scholastic Corp has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $604.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Andrews S. Hedden sold 2,000 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith Newman sold 3,587 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $149,398.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at $530,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

