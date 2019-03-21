Scholastic (SCHL) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

SCHL opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.76. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.07). Scholastic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $604.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholastic news, EVP Andrews S. Hedden sold 2,000 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith Newman sold 3,587 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $149,398.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,356,000 after acquiring an additional 217,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,811,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,495,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,198,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

