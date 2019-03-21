Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (FNDA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,498. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $41.83.

