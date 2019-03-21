Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,190. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

