Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Stake Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Drexel Hamilton set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of SAIC opened at $72.09 on Thursday. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $93.31. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

