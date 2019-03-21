Science Applications International (SAIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SAIC opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

