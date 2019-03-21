Science in Sport (SIS) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Science in Sport (LON:SIS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of SIS opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. Science in Sport has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.90 ($1.08).

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range SiS GO energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and hydration tablets; and SiS REGO, a range of spectrum recovery products; and WHEY20, a protein product.

