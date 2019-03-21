Scopia Capital Management Lp Sells 21,646 Shares of Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $1,090,741.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scopia Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 44,193 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $2,190,205.08.

On Thursday, March 14th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 26,866 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $1,343,031.34.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 62,058 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $3,084,903.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 299,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,602. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.20. Itron had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Itron by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Cowen set a $67.00 price target on Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Itron to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Itron from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

