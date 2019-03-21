Scott R. Behrens Sells 2,000 Shares of Stepan (SCL) Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $179,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $88.81 on Thursday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $466.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stepan in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Stepan in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Stepan in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Scott R. Behrens Sells 2,000 Shares of Stepan (SCL) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/scott-r-behrens-sells-2000-shares-of-stepan-scl-stock.html.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.