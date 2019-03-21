SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research note published on Monday. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

“Scynexis reported FY18 with operating expenses of $30.2M and a net loss of ($12.5M). The company ended the period with $44.2M in cash, excluding the sale of a portion of its business, and tax net operating losses (NOLs) in $6.7M, netting a pro forma cash balance of $51M in January. Scynexis also completed the sale of a $16.0M convertible note to March, which the company used to retire in full a previous term loan, strengthening its balance sheet further. Combined, Scynexis has runway at the current burn rate through key catalysts, including the NDA submission of ibrexafungerp for acute vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) in 2H20.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.81.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 68,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 66,193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

