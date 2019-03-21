Sebastian Morley Sells 22,250 Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (CSSG) Stock

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (LON:CSSG) insider Sebastian Morley sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £21,360 ($27,910.62).

LON CSSG opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Thursday. Croma Security Solutions Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 83.08 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a market cap of $14.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Croma Security Solutions Group’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, Croma Locksmiths, and Croma Biometrics. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; identity management and access control solutions; and locksmith keys, locks, and safes.

