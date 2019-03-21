Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $33.50 Million Position in F.N.B. Corp (FNB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,404,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,216,731 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.05% of F.N.B. worth $33,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 11,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut F.N.B. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell sold 2,900 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $34,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $35,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,399. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $300.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $33.50 Million Position in F.N.B. Corp (FNB)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/segall-bryant-hamill-llc-has-33-50-million-position-in-f-n-b-corp-fnb.html.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.