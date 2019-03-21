Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.11% of Concho Resources worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Concho Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 108.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Concho Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $160.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

Shares of CXO opened at $108.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 55.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $462,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.51 per share, with a total value of $223,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,757.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

