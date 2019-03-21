SemGroup (SEMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SemGroup Corporation is a midstream energy firm with diverse operations. The company's 2017 acquisition of HFOTCO for $2.1 billion has significantly expanded the geographical diversity and footprint of the company, while SemGroup's conversion of the White Cliffs Pipeline system to NGL service is expected to open up new avenues. Finally, the company's fee-based assets help ensure steady cash-flow generation and support the hefty dividend yield. However, as a counter to these strengths, SemGroup still carries considerable debt load, which may spell trouble. Moreover, the company's U.S. gas unit is likely to face continued pressure through the next few quarters. As such, the stock is expected to perform in line with the broader market.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of SemGroup in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

SEMG stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SemGroup has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.82.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $611.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.89 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SemGroup will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMG. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SemGroup by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,853,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after buying an additional 929,679 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SemGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,132,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in SemGroup by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,843,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,689,000 after buying an additional 555,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SemGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $7,003,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SemGroup by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,481,000 after buying an additional 382,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operate a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

