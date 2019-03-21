Sempra Energy (SRE) Position Lifted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,110,000 after acquiring an additional 997,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,110,000 after acquiring an additional 997,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,503,000 after acquiring an additional 127,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,344,000 after acquiring an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10,582.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,099,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,305 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $100.49 and a 12 month high of $127.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.9675 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.27%.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Peter R. Wall sold 1,049 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $117,760.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $535,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,442 shares of company stock worth $942,429. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

